

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy thousands of Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform across multiple global markets outside of the U.S. and mainland China. The first deployments are expected in Asia and the Middle East later in the current year.



Under the partnership, if a rider requests a qualifying Uber trip, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a fully driverless Apollo Go autonomous vehicle.



