AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) Reaffirms Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and Initiates Step Out of Operations Under Its Previously Announced LOI With BlueFlare Energy

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") today announced that it reaffirms its Bitcoin treasury strategy, and initiation of operations at its Berwyn Alberta site.

Kicking the Bitcoin Treasury Strategy into High Gear

The Company also has stated that commencing with its next significant capital influx, it shall initiate Bitcoin purchases in the market. The launch comes at a time when Bitcoin has just hit new all-time highs, surpassing $119,700 at the close of the market on July 14, 2025 (WSJ), fueled in large part by institutional inflows and positive regulatory developments. This surge reinforces AgriFORCE's conviction in building a robust, Bitcoin-denominated treasury and using up to 50% of its net investment capital to do so.

The Company also announces that its initial Berwyn Power & Compute site in Alberta is fully online. This is the initial site under its June agreement with BlueFlare Energy and shall be followed by the balance of the sites set forth in the LOI. Following successful load testing and rapid hardware deployment, the Company has officially initiated Bitcoin production at its first decentralized compute site-validating its aggressive energy-to-infrastructure execution model.

This launch marks a pivotal milestone in AgriFORCE's bold expansion strategy, delivering real-time results while transforming wasted energy into long-term digital value.

Berwyn Goes Live: Gas-to-Bitcoin in Record Time

Commissioned on June 17, 2025, the Berwyn site is now operational with miners actively deployed and generating Bitcoin daily. Key features of the deployment include:

425 kW BlueFlare Energy module fully commissioned

Initial mining fleet racked and active within weeks of ground deployment

BlueFlare OS integrated for telemetry, performance optimization, and remote diagnostics

Site uptime stabilized and compute cycles now contributing to the Company's digital reserve strategy



"This is what velocity looks like," said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. "No waiting for utilities, no multi-year construction. We moved from gas flare to Bitcoin production in days and weeks. This is decentralized infrastructure done right."

Three Pillars. One Mission: Own the Digital Infrastructure Layer

AgriFORCE's growth strategy is built around a high-conviction, three-pillar framework designed to harness stranded energy, deploy sovereign infrastructure, and capitalize on next-generation compute economies.

Pillar 1: Bitcoin Treasury - Building a Strategic Digital Reserve

AgriFORCE is not just producing Bitcoin-it is strategically accumulating it as a core treasury asset. The Company's reserve strategy includes:

Allocating up to 50% of capital raises to strategic BTC acquisitions (conditions permitting)

Retaining up to 50% of self-mined BTC for long-term holdings

Leveraging a blended cost basis through ultra-low-cost in-house mining and market entry



Recent treasury enhancements include:

Expanded BTC accumulation to enhance financial resilience and shareholder value

Evaluation of increased allocation toward long-term reserves and reinvestment

Exploration of stablecoin on/off ramps (e.g., USDC, DAI) for improved payment efficiency and liquidity management



This approach strengthens the balance sheet while creating long-term asymmetric upside in a hard, liquid, appreciating asset class.

Pillar 2: Compute Infrastructure - Scaling with Energy-First Design

Berwyn is the first proofpoint of AgriFORCE's modular infrastructure strategy-built to bypass traditional grid constraints and scale fast:

~6 MW currently deployed across Alberta and Ohio

Exclusive access to more than 50 MW of natural gas, with in excess of 100 MW expansion pipeline

Rapid site deployments executed in weeks using BlueFlare's mobile gas-to-power architecture



"We build where others stall," said Kahn. "Stranded gas is our launchpad. Mobile infrastructure is our edge. And speed is our weapon."

Pillar 3: Future-Ready Systems - Our Vision for What Comes Next

AgriFORCE is laying the foundation for a future where its modular infrastructure supports a wider range of decentralized workloads beyond Bitcoin. While still in development, the Company is actively pursuing initiatives aimed at:

AI inference environments requiring low-latency, energy-secure processing

Edge and far edge-hosted compute for industrial, telecom, and sovereign applications

Private, off-grid data processing for secure and ESG-aligned digital workloads

Stablecoin-enabled infrastructure billing, enabling programmable payments, cross-border settlement, and compute monetization



These ambitions reflect AgriFORCE's belief that modular, off-grid systems are uniquely positioned to serve the next wave of digital infrastructure-and that control of energy is the key to unlocking them.

Alberta Expansion Accelerates

With Berwyn now operational, AgriFORCE is rapidly advancing its 1.3 MW expansion agreement with BlueFlare Energy. Additional sites in Oyen and Hinton are slated to follow Berwyn's rapid deployment model, turning flare gas into productive, sovereign compute capacity in under 90 days.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a high-conviction, energy-led technology company operating at the convergence of digital infrastructure and clean power. Through its TerraHash Digital division, the Company builds and operates decentralized compute platforms powered by mobile, off-grid, natural gas systems.

Website: www.agriforcegs.com

About BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy delivers modular, ESG-aligned gas-to-power systems that enable rapid deployment of decentralized compute infrastructure. Its proprietary software and telemetry stack supports fast, remote-managed deployments at the edge of the grid.

Website: www.GoBlueFlare.com

