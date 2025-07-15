

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The four-member Axiom-4 mission crew has safely returned to earth after spending 19 days at the International Space Station.



The SpaceX Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, carrying veteran former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, at 5.31 ET, according to Axiom Space.



The Dragon spacecraft is returning with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from more than 60 experiments conducted during the mission.



Four-member crew, led by Peggy Whitson, docked to the orbiting laboratory on June 26 as part of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.



The astronauts conducted microgravity research, educational outreach, and commercial activities during their 19 day stay in the space station.



