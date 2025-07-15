Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2025Q2earnings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2025 second-quarter and first-half results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

The webcast will be hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, and will include discussion of PMI's financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI's Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

The webcast recording and the slides and script will be available at www.pmi.com/2025Q2earnings. The recording will be available for one year post-event.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. As of December 31, 2024, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 95 markets, and PMI estimates they were used by 38.6 million adults around the world. The smoke-free business accounted for 42% of PMI's first-quarter 2025 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $14 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

