Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Upsizes Financing to C$45 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp. as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), to increase the Company's previously announced brokered and non-brokered financing of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") from C$30,000,080 to up to C$45,023,000. For further details refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2025.

Brokered Private Placement

Pursuant to the amended terms of the financing, the brokered private placement will consist of an aggregate of 22,730,000 Common Shares on a "bought deal" private placement basis, at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$25,003,000 (the "Brokered Offering"), excluding additional proceeds raised from the exercise of the Underwriters' Option (defined in the Company's news release dated July 14, 2025).

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company will increase the size of the non-brokered private placement, which will consist of up to 18,200,000 additional Common Shares at the Offering Price to raise up to C$20,020,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

In all other respects, the terms of the Brokered Offering and Non-Brokered Offering remain as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 14, 2025 related to this financing, a copy of which is available on the Company's website at www.faradaycopper.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities offered in the Brokered Offering and Non-Brokered Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the exploration potential of the Copper Creek property; completion of the Brokered and Non-Brokered Financings, and the timing thereof; the anticipated use of net proceeds of the Brokered and Non-Brokered Financings; the receipt of TSX and other regulatory approvals.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of mineral resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

