Drydocks World - a DP World Company - Becomes First Government Entity in Dubai and UAE To Join UN Sustainability Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Drydocks World, a leading global provider of marine and offshore services and a DP World company, has become the first government entity in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates to join the United Nations General Protocol for Sustainable Development Goals (UNGP for SDGs) Certification Program. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to advancing the UN's 2030 Agenda through structured, measurable actions.

About Drydocks World

Established in 1983 and integrated into DP World in 2018, Drydocks World specializes in ship and rig repair, maintenance, conversion, and fabrication services for the shipping, oil & gas, and renewable energy sectors. With over 40 years of excellence, the company completes more than 300 marine and offshore projects annually. Its state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai span nearly one million square meters, making it the largest ship repair facility in the Middle East.

Understanding the UNGP for SDGs

The UN GP for SDGs is a UN General Assembly-accredited non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It empowers businesses and communities to commit to all 17 SDGs through evaluation, expert support, and education. The program offers a tiered certification process:

Tier 1: Commitment to UN SDGs

Tier 2: Certification of Fulfillment

Tier 3: Certification of Implementation

Drydocks World has officially signed on to Tier 1, signaling its commitment to aligning with the UN 2030 Agenda. The company has also confirmed its advancement to Tier 2, demonstrating progress in documenting its alignment with selected SDGs. Looking ahead, Drydocks World plans to progress to Tier 3, which includes in-depth on-site assessments of prioritized SDG implementation.

Significance of the Partnership

This partnership reaffirms Drydocks World's dedication to sustainable development and sets a precedent for other government entities in the region. The partnership will foster a transformative ecosystem in Dubai and the UAE, demonstrating Drydocks World's global influence in sustainable innovation and international cooperation.

Sarah Mouriño, Senior Director of Sustainability for DP World Americas, said "Drydocks World joining the UNGP for SDGs Certification Program underscores DP World's global commitment to sustainability, resonating strongly in the Americas, where responsible supply chains and maritime sustainability are key to growth."

Upon acquiring the Endorsed Partner status, Drydocks World will be playing a pivotal role in shaping the oversight and strategic direction of a multi-million-dollar fund to empower and support non-governmental organizations and grassroots initiatives across Dubai. This initiative will accelerate the local adoption of the UN SDGs, reinforcing Dubai's leadership in sustainable development on the global stage.

"This leadership from Dubai sets an example for our operations across the Americas, highlighting how collaboration with global initiatives like the UN SDGs strengthens our delivery of long-term value and positive environmental impact," said Mouriño.

This strategic move by Drydocks World exemplifies how industry leaders can drive meaningful change by integrating sustainability into their core operations and collaborating with global initiatives to achieve shared goals.

