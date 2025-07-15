Wesco International: Wesco Awarded on the USA TODAY America's Climate Leaders 2025 List

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has been awarded on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders 2025. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2025, and can be viewed on usatoday.com.

"Our journey toward sustainability is ongoing, and we remain committed to continuous improvement," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to be recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders."

The America's Climate Leaders of 2025 award is based on data compiled from sustainability reports and annual reports. Here are some of the criteria for the ranking:

Emission intensity: amount of greenhouse gas a company produced relative to its annual revenue.

Annualized reduction in emission intensity: reductions shown between 2021 and 2023.

CDP ranking for carbon disclosure rating.

Data from scope 1 and scope 2 emissions.

Based on the results of the study, Wesco is pleased to be recognized on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders 2025.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

