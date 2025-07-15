Anzeige
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 15:38
15,200 Euro
+0,66 % +0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,70015,10017:34
14,70015,20016:52
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Subaru of America: National Park Foundation Receives $1.5 Million Donation From the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event

The automaker's 17th annual charitable initiative provides funding for critical support across the National Park System

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The National Park Foundation (NPF) announced that Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers have donated more than $1.5 million in support of national parks through the 2024 Share the Love® Event. This donation will help preserve and protect more than 400 parks across the country.

This is the 12th consecutive year that NPF has partnered with Subaru as a Share the Love® Event national charity partner. Subaru is NPF's largest corporate partner and has donated nearly $65 million to NPF since 2013.

During the 2024 Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers donated a minimum of $300 to charity for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating Subaru retailers nationwide. The amount donated to NPF reflects how people everywhere connect through the shared joy of experiencing the outdoors together, creating lasting memories and giving back to national parks across the country.

To learn more about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

ABOUT SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/national-park-foundation-receives-1.5-million-donation-from-the-2024-s-1048876

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
