

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 8.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 9.2 percent rise in May.



Further, this was the slowest growth rate since October 2024, when prices had risen 6.3 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was mainly driven by a renewed 3.1 percent fall in prices for the utility sector, and the decline in mining and quarrying prices eased to 18.3 percent from 19.4 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in manufacturing accelerated to 10.6 percent from 10.2 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 2.0 percent annually in June, and foreign market prices surged by 12.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent, slower than the 1.4 percent fall in May.



