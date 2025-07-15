CLOUDASTRUCTURE, INC.: Cloudastructure Secures $2.69 Million in First-Half 2025 Contracts - Exceeds Full-Year 2024 Total by 79%

PALO ALTO, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) ("we," "us," "our," "Cloudastructure" or the "Company"), a recognized leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced that it has signed $2.69 million in contracts during the first half of 2025-a dramatic increase of 274% over the $719,270 signed in the first half of 2024, and a 79% increase compared to the Company's total full-year 2024 signed contract value of $1.5 million.

Cloudastructure's commercial momentum in 2025 reflects rapidly growing demand for its intelligent, AI-powered security platform. Organizations across multifamily housing, commercial real estate, and construction are increasingly turning to proactive solutions that address rising safety concerns, labor shortages, and operational inefficiencies. The platform's real-world performance-demonstrating a more than 98% deterrence rate against threatening activity-has driven broader adoption across key sectors, including:

Existing customers , who are scaling deployments across their portfolios.

, who are scaling deployments across their portfolios. Construction contractors , particularly at the national level, adopting the Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha as a modern, responsive alternative to outdated systems.

, particularly at the national level, adopting the Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha as a modern, responsive alternative to outdated systems. HUD and affordable housing providers , leveraging expanded Remote Guarding services to enhance safety and compliance.

, leveraging expanded Remote Guarding services to enhance safety and compliance. Mixed-use developments, implementing Cloudastructure's platform to manage complex, multi-tenant security environments.

"The fact that we have already outpaced our 2024 full-year signed contract total in just six months underscores the market's growing confidence in our technology and our team," said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. "We are seeing strong inbound interest from large-scale operators who no longer view traditional surveillance as sufficient. They want real-time response, crime deterrence, and scalable protection-and that is what we deliver. This is not a seasonal spike-it is the result of sustained execution, product-market fit, and a market that is rapidly shifting toward smarter, leaner, tech-enabled security."

With a cloud-based architecture, strong gross margins, and a high-ROI value proposition that replaces costly onsite security labor, Cloudastructure is well positioned to build on this momentum and scale aggressively throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

