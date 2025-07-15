

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) acquired clean energy company Nexceris' Li-ion Tamer off-gas monitoring solution. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Following the acquisition, Li-ion Tamer will become part of Honeywell's leading fire life safety portfolio within its Building Automation business.



The deal also highlights Nexceris' strategy to commercialize technology in packaged products that are ultimately licensed or acquired by industrial partners.



Currently, Honeywell's stock is trading at $236.30, down 0.74 percent on the Nasdaq.



