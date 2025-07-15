Tongwei, Longi, and JA Solar have predicted steep losses for the first half of 2025, as persistent oversupply and falling solar module prices continue to pressure margins across China's PV manufacturing sector. Tongwei has issued a profit warning, projecting a net loss attributable to shareholders of between CNY 4. 9 billion ($676 million) and CNY 5. 2 billion for the first half of 2025, widening from a CNY 3. 13 billion loss in the same period last year. The company cited persistent oversupply and depressed product pricing in the photovoltaic sector, despite continued growth in solar installation ...

