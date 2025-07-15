Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jul-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
15 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,043 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.6317p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,439,402 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,439,402) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.6317p                        48,043

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
536             122.80          08:14:54         00344576126TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             122.40          08:16:48         00344577049TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             122.40          08:16:48         00344577050TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             122.00          09:03:52         00344601314TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              121.80          09:36:16         00344626619TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.00          09:47:10         00344633351TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             122.00          09:47:10         00344633352TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             122.60          09:47:32         00344633549TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             123.00          09:49:25         00344634768TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             123.00          09:49:40         00344634897TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             123.00          09:50:00         00344635086TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.80          09:50:20         00344635269TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.80          09:53:52         00344637488TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             122.80          09:55:32         00344638498TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             123.00          10:00:33         00344641584TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             123.00          10:00:33         00344641585TRLO1     XLON 
 
1014             123.00          10:00:33         00344641586TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              123.00          10:00:50         00344641786TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             123.40          10:10:44         00344649857TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.00          10:33:34         00344666101TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.20          10:33:34         00344666102TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.20          10:49:27         00344675799TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             123.20          10:49:39         00344675940TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             123.20          10:49:39         00344675941TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.20          10:59:50         00344680685TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             123.20          11:01:21         00344680781TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             123.20          11:01:21         00344680782TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.60          11:08:03         00344681005TRLO1     XLON 
 
987             122.60          11:08:03         00344681006TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             122.60          11:29:40         00344682163TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             122.80          11:30:06         00344682174TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.60          11:30:49         00344682225TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             122.60          11:42:39         00344682769TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.80          11:46:24         00344682881TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             122.80          11:46:24         00344682882TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.80          11:47:00         00344682896TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             122.80          11:48:09         00344682922TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.60          11:53:17         00344683025TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             122.60          12:18:02         00344683677TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             122.40          12:42:17         00344684325TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             122.40          12:42:17         00344684326TRLO1     XLON 
 
1222             122.20          12:48:17         00344684470TRLO1     XLON 
 
1223             122.00          12:48:41         00344684496TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             122.00          12:48:41         00344684497TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             122.20          12:48:41         00344684498TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             122.00          13:17:08         00344685253TRLO1     XLON 
 
785             122.40          13:19:40         00344685348TRLO1     XLON 
 
872             122.40          13:19:40         00344685349TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             122.40          13:19:41         00344685350TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             122.40          13:20:05         00344685360TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.40          13:20:20         00344685372TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             122.40          13:20:20         00344685373TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.40          13:20:26         00344685374TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.40          13:20:38         00344685378TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             122.40          13:20:38         00344685379TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             122.20          13:50:07         00344686618TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             122.40          13:59:35         00344687057TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             122.40          14:29:53         00344689104TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             122.60          14:32:45         00344689375TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              122.60          14:32:45         00344689376TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.20          14:38:36         00344689771TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.00          14:43:42         00344690223TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             122.00          14:43:42         00344690224TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             122.00          14:43:42         00344690225TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.00          14:43:42         00344690226TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.00          14:43:42         00344690227TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             122.00          14:43:42         00344690228TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.00          14:43:45         00344690229TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             122.20          14:48:34         00344690620TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             122.20          14:48:34         00344690621TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
