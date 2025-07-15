Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jul-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,043 Highest price paid per share: 124.00p Lowest price paid per share: 121.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.6317p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,439,402 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,439,402) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.6317p 48,043

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 536 122.80 08:14:54 00344576126TRLO1 XLON 235 122.40 08:16:48 00344577049TRLO1 XLON 403 122.40 08:16:48 00344577050TRLO1 XLON 370 122.00 09:03:52 00344601314TRLO1 XLON 61 121.80 09:36:16 00344626619TRLO1 XLON 61 122.00 09:47:10 00344633351TRLO1 XLON 555 122.00 09:47:10 00344633352TRLO1 XLON 622 122.60 09:47:32 00344633549TRLO1 XLON 164 123.00 09:49:25 00344634768TRLO1 XLON 139 123.00 09:49:40 00344634897TRLO1 XLON 613 123.00 09:50:00 00344635086TRLO1 XLON 651 122.80 09:50:20 00344635269TRLO1 XLON 651 122.80 09:53:52 00344637488TRLO1 XLON 660 122.80 09:55:32 00344638498TRLO1 XLON 484 123.00 10:00:33 00344641584TRLO1 XLON 300 123.00 10:00:33 00344641585TRLO1 XLON 1014 123.00 10:00:33 00344641586TRLO1 XLON 37 123.00 10:00:50 00344641786TRLO1 XLON 102 123.40 10:10:44 00344649857TRLO1 XLON 612 123.00 10:33:34 00344666101TRLO1 XLON 612 123.20 10:33:34 00344666102TRLO1 XLON 618 123.20 10:49:27 00344675799TRLO1 XLON 400 123.20 10:49:39 00344675940TRLO1 XLON 218 123.20 10:49:39 00344675941TRLO1 XLON 618 123.20 10:59:50 00344680685TRLO1 XLON 400 123.20 11:01:21 00344680781TRLO1 XLON 226 123.20 11:01:21 00344680782TRLO1 XLON 630 122.60 11:08:03 00344681005TRLO1 XLON 987 122.60 11:08:03 00344681006TRLO1 XLON 149 122.60 11:29:40 00344682163TRLO1 XLON 656 122.80 11:30:06 00344682174TRLO1 XLON 662 122.60 11:30:49 00344682225TRLO1 XLON 531 122.60 11:42:39 00344682769TRLO1 XLON 400 122.80 11:46:24 00344682881TRLO1 XLON 236 122.80 11:46:24 00344682882TRLO1 XLON 627 122.80 11:47:00 00344682896TRLO1 XLON 652 122.80 11:48:09 00344682922TRLO1 XLON 631 122.60 11:53:17 00344683025TRLO1 XLON 663 122.60 12:18:02 00344683677TRLO1 XLON 607 122.40 12:42:17 00344684325TRLO1 XLON 607 122.40 12:42:17 00344684326TRLO1 XLON 1222 122.20 12:48:17 00344684470TRLO1 XLON 1223 122.00 12:48:41 00344684496TRLO1 XLON 1225 122.00 12:48:41 00344684497TRLO1 XLON 1225 122.20 12:48:41 00344684498TRLO1 XLON 613 122.00 13:17:08 00344685253TRLO1 XLON 785 122.40 13:19:40 00344685348TRLO1 XLON 872 122.40 13:19:40 00344685349TRLO1 XLON 635 122.40 13:19:41 00344685350TRLO1 XLON 607 122.40 13:20:05 00344685360TRLO1 XLON 500 122.40 13:20:20 00344685372TRLO1 XLON 162 122.40 13:20:20 00344685373TRLO1 XLON 624 122.40 13:20:26 00344685374TRLO1 XLON 400 122.40 13:20:38 00344685378TRLO1 XLON 222 122.40 13:20:38 00344685379TRLO1 XLON 548 122.20 13:50:07 00344686618TRLO1 XLON 657 122.40 13:59:35 00344687057TRLO1 XLON 655 122.40 14:29:53 00344689104TRLO1 XLON 600 122.60 14:32:45 00344689375TRLO1 XLON 31 122.60 14:32:45 00344689376TRLO1 XLON 659 122.20 14:38:36 00344689771TRLO1 XLON 629 122.00 14:43:42 00344690223TRLO1 XLON 326 122.00 14:43:42 00344690224TRLO1 XLON 303 122.00 14:43:42 00344690225TRLO1 XLON 648 122.00 14:43:42 00344690226TRLO1 XLON 649 122.00 14:43:42 00344690227TRLO1 XLON 657 122.00 14:43:42 00344690228TRLO1 XLON 659 122.00 14:43:45 00344690229TRLO1 XLON 403 122.20 14:48:34 00344690620TRLO1 XLON 540 122.20 14:48:34 00344690621TRLO1 XLON

98 122.20 14:48:34 00344690622TRLO1 XLON 548 122.20 14:48:34 00344690623TRLO1 XLON 432 122.00 14:57:08 00344691096TRLO1 XLON 209 122.00 15:04:00 00344691566TRLO1 XLON 351 122.00 15:09:05 00344691885TRLO1 XLON 81 122.00 15:11:18 00344692090TRLO1 XLON 105 122.00 15:11:18 00344692091TRLO1 XLON 104 122.00 15:13:56 00344692282TRLO1 XLON 212 122.80 15:25:38 00344692965TRLO1 XLON 298 122.80 15:25:38 00344692966TRLO1 XLON 362 123.00 15:26:32 00344693006TRLO1 XLON 588 123.00 15:26:32 00344693007TRLO1 XLON 608 123.00 15:29:06 00344693171TRLO1 XLON 664 123.80 15:41:49 00344694074TRLO1 XLON 664 123.80 15:41:49 00344694075TRLO1 XLON 302 124.00 16:04:55 00344695334TRLO1 XLON 12 124.00 16:04:55 00344695335TRLO1 XLON 293 123.80 16:05:11 00344695350TRLO1 XLON 314 123.80 16:05:11 00344695351TRLO1 XLON 621 123.60 16:05:15 00344695357TRLO1 XLON 621 123.40 16:05:20 00344695358TRLO1 XLON 607 123.40 16:05:20 00344695359TRLO1 XLON 526 123.20 16:07:55 00344695505TRLO1 XLON 81 123.20 16:07:55 00344695506TRLO1 XLON 181 123.40 16:12:24 00344695751TRLO1 XLON 625 123.20 16:17:36 00344696096TRLO1 XLON 644 123.20 16:17:36 00344696097TRLO1 XLON 49 123.20 16:17:36 00344696098TRLO1 XLON 164 123.20 16:17:36 00344696099TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

