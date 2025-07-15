Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under incentive programmes

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 8 May 2025, resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programmes resolved by the Annual General Meeting - on directed share issues of no more than 1,412,788 redeemable and convertible class C shares.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorisation may be made on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2026 and at a price of no less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share.

Today, the Board of Directors has resolved to, conditional upon subscription and payment by Svenska Handelsbanken AB, exercise the repurchase authorisation for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment of 100 per cent of the quotient value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.55 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 16 July - 7 November 2025.

The company currently holds 11,377,680 own common shares and no own class C shares. Subsequently to the effected repurchase of class C shares above, all repurchased class C shares are intended to be converted to common shares, whereafter the number of own common shares will amount to 12,790,468.

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

