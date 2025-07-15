

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large new study from Denmark strongly challenges the idea that aluminum in vaccines harms children.



Researchers looked at the medical and vaccination records of over 1.2 million Danish children over 24 years. They found no proof that aluminum in vaccines increases the risk of any childhood health problem, including asthma or autism.



Aluminum is added to some vaccines to help boost the body's immune response. It's used in vaccines made from dead viruses or bacterial proteins, not in live vaccines like MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), or in mRNA vaccines like some COVID-19 shots.



The team studied 50 different health conditions, grouped into autoimmune diseases, allergies (like asthma), and brain-related issues (like autism and ADHD). None of these were found more often in children who received vaccines with aluminum, meaning there's no sign of even a moderate risk.



The researchers used Denmark's detailed national health database. They compared children who got higher amounts of aluminum in vaccines by age 2 to those who got less. Notably, the study did not include unvaccinated children.



In the end, they found no connection between aluminum in vaccines and any of the health problems they studied.



'Our study addresses many of these concerns and provides clear and robust evidence for the safety of childhood vaccines. This is evidence that parents need to make the best choices for the health of their children,' said senior study author Anders Hviid.



'The aluminum-containing vaccines form the backbone of our childhood immunization programs,' he added.



