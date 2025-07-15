

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology (STX) has rolled out its 30TB Exos M and IronWolf Pro hard drives globally, powered by its Mozaic 3+ platform and heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology.



Designed for mass-capacity, high-performance storage, these drives address the surging demand from AI-driven workloads, data sovereignty requirements, and the shift toward edge computing.



The company highlighted the milestone of shipping over one million Mozaic drives, affirming its leadership in next-gen storage. SVP Melyssa Banda emphasized that Seagate's 30TB drives provide the scale, efficiency, and durability needed for AI workloads that are increasingly localized due to edge trends.



Industry analysts noted the critical role of high-capacity HDDs in the AI infrastructure race, with Seagate's 30TB Exos offering the highest density on the market. The drives enable data centers to optimize space and power while preparing for rapid AI-driven growth.



As NAS systems evolve into intelligent AI data hubs, Seagate's IronWolf Pro 30TB drives support real-time workloads like RAG, inferencing, and image recognition at the edge. Partners like QNAP and UGREEN are integrating these drives to offer scalable, high-integrity local AI infrastructure.



The 30TB and 28TB Exos M and IronWolf Pro drives are now available through Seagate's global reseller network, priced at $599.99 and $569.99, respectively.



STX currently trades at $148.78, or 0.20% lower on the NasdaqGS.



