Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Results for Q2 2025

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BUP) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025 ("Q2 2025"). With a growing international footprint and deep penetration into key global medical markets, Avant continues to scale as the go-to Canadian exporter for top-shelf cannabis at commercial volume. The Company delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA1, supported by growth in Export Wholesale Revenue2 and disciplined operational execution.

Highlights include:

Gross and Net Revenue Increases: Gross Revenue increased 3% to $9.7 million, while Net Revenue increased 3% to $8.5 million as compared to Q2 2024, driven by sustained international demand for premium cannabis and strong relationships with customers.

Export Wholesale Revenue 2 : Export Wholesale Revenue 2 reached $4.1 million, representing an 11% increase over Q2 2024, reflecting Avant's expanding presence in key international medical markets such as Germany, Israel, and Australia.

Domestic Wholesale Revenue 3 : Domestic Wholesale Revenue 3 reached $1.3 million, representing a 31% increase over Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : Achieved Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.2 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 .

Net Cash Flows Generated from Operating Activities: Net cash flows generated from operating activities year to date ("YTD") increased 7% to $2.6 million as compared to Q2 2024.

Avant Brands Founder & CEO Norton Singhavon Comments:

"Avant is executing at a global scale. We are establishing ourselves as the leading Canadian exporter of high-grade cannabis, trusted by top-tier distributors in markets like Germany, Israel, and Australia. Our ability to deliver consistent, premium-quality product at scale is what sets us apart. As international demand accelerates, our focus remains on building globally recognized brands and solidifying Avant's position as the standard for Canadian cannabis on the world stage."

Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Fiscal Q2 2024):

Revenue:

Gross Revenue: $9.7 million (+3%)

Net Revenue: $8.5 million (+3%)

Export Wholesale Revenue 2 : $4.1 million (+11%)

Recreational Revenue 4 : $2.9 million (-14%)

Export Wholesale Revenue 2 : $4.1 million (+11%)

Recreational Revenue 4 : $2.9 million (-14%)

Domestic Wholesale Revenue 3 : $1.3 million (+37%)



Recreational Revenue4 declined because of a strategic shift toward higher-margin, top-performing SKUs. This realignment is expected to drive long-term profitability, while resources continue to be prioritized toward scaling international operations.

Recreational Revenue4 declined because of a strategic shift toward higher-margin, top-performing SKUs. This realignment is expected to drive long-term profitability, while resources continue to be prioritized toward scaling international operations.

Gross Margin adjusted for fair value adjustments5:

Gross Margin adjusted for fair value adjustments 5 : Decreased to $2.2 million (-27%) due to improved Cost of Sales allocations.

Gross Margin % adjusted for fair value adjustments 6 : Decreased to 26% (vs. 37%).

Gross Margin % adjusted for fair value adjustments 6 : Decreased to 26% (vs. 37%).

YTD Net Cash Flows Generated from Operating activities increased 7% versus the comparative period, inclusive of the improved allocations to Cost of Sales.



Adjusted EBITDA1

Achieved Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.2 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 .



Cannabis Production and Sales:

Cannabis Production: 3,327 KG (+4%).

Cannabis Sales: 2,799 KG sold (+3%).

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada's largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr, and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company's international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its GreenTec medical cannabis brand, accessible via the GreenTec Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact Avant Brands Investor Relations at 1-800-351-6358 or ir@avantbrands.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, encompassing statements regarding Avant Brands Inc.'s ("Avant" or the "Company") plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations concerning future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "will," or variations of such words and phrases. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information related to, but not limited to, the Company's expectations for future revenue and sales growth, the continued performance of its international operations, the demand for its premium cannabis products-including the blk mkt brand-in key global markets, and the Company's strategic initiatives to prioritize high-performing SKUs, streamline its domestic offerings, and expand its presence in Australia, Germany, Israel, and other international jurisdictions.

Forward-looking information also includes statements concerning the Company's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, profitability, and the anticipated availability of financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and website, providing investors with comprehensive financial information.

Investors should be aware that forward-looking information involves inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Management's current expectations may not accurately predict future events or outcomes. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated February 28, 2025 filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This document should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") and the Company's MD&A for the three months and six months ended May 31, 2025, and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are referenced in millions of Canadian dollars, except where noted otherwise. The Company's financial statements and MD&A for the three months and six months ended May 31, 2025 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Additional information relating to the Company, including its Annual Information Form for the year ended November 30, 2024, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Information on the Company's website does not form part of and is not incorporated by reference in the Company's MD&A.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document includes references to non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. These financial measures are used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position or cash flow and include non-GAAP financial measures, non-?GAAP ratios, total of segments measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures. These financial measures are not defined by IFRS and therefore are referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. The non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered an alternative to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable financial measure presented in the Company's financial statements, as applicable, as an indication of the Company's performance. Descriptions of the Company's non-GAAP and other financial measures included in this document, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as applicable, are provided in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-Gaap Performance Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months and six months ended May 31, 2025, dated July 15th, 2025.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

