Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (together with Beacon, the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of up to 14,290,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $10,003,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit to be issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share"), and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.85 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to expand the capacity of the Guitarra mine, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units will be offered for sale (i) to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and (ii) in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

There is an offering document dated July 15, 2025 related to the Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.sierramadregoldandsilver.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 24, 2025, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

