

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mega Fortune Company Limited announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3.75 million ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share.



The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2025 under the ticker symbol MGRT.



The company expects the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering to be $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.



The Offering is expected to close on or about July 17, 2025.



MGRT has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



