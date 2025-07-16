

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from the UK and foreign trade from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer prices for June. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.4 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Italy. The flash estimate showed that CPI inflation rose to 1.7 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May.



At 5.00 am ET, external trade figures are due from the euro area. Economists forecast the trade surplus to rise to EUR 12.0 billion in May from EUR 9.9 billion in April.



In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes foreign trade data.



