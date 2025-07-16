Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Richemont posts solid start to the year for its first quarter ended 30 June 2025

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Highlights for the quarter ended 30 June 2025

Group sales at € 5.4 billion, up by 6% at constant exchange rates and by 3% at actual exchange rates in a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical context

Continued strength at Jewellery Maisons, up by 11% at constant exchange rates; softer sequential rate of decline at Specialist Watchmakers, down by 7%; 'Other', including Fashion & Accessories Maisons, at -1%

Double-digit growth in Europe, the Americas and Middle East & Africa; stable sales in Asia Pacific at constant exchange rates; Japan down on high comparatives in prior-year period

Consistent growth across all distribution channels, led by Jewellery Maisons

Robust net cash position at € 7.4 billion, after cash transferred to YNAP upon closing of the sales transaction with LuxExperience

April-June 2025 2024 Movement at: €m €m constant rates actual rates By region Europe 1 295 1 171 +11% +11% Asia Pacific 1 731 1 809 - -4% Americas 1 335 1 215 +17% +10% Japan 527 603 -15% -13% Middle East & Africa 524 470 +17% +11% By distribution channel Retail 3 734 3 631 +6% +3% Online retail 323 315 +6% +3% Wholesale and royalty income 1 355 1 322 +6% +2% By business area Jewellery Maisons 3 914 3 656 +11% +7% Specialist Watchmakers 824 911 -7% -10% Other 674 701 -1% -4% Total 5 412 5 268 +6% +3%

Review of trading in the three-month period ended 30 June 2025 versus the prior-year period, at constant exchange rates

Any long form references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan within this company announcement are Hong Kong SAR, China; Macau SAR, China; and Taiwan, China respectively.

At constant exchange rates, Group sales in the quarter ended 30 June 2025 rose by 6% in a volatile global macroeconomic and geopolitical context.

The growth was led by double digit increases in Europe, the Americas and Middle East & Africa, more than offsetting Japan's sales decline against high prior-year comparatives; sales in the Asia Pacific region remained stable. In Europe, sales grew by 11%, driven by robust demand from local clients and overall positive tourist spend, supported by successful high jewellery events. Almost all main markets in the region saw an increase in sales this quarter, with notable performances in Italy and Germany. In the Americas, sales growth remained strong at +17%, driven by supportive local demand across all business areas and markets. Sales in the Middle East & Africa region rose by 17%, led by the United Arab Emirates market as well as higher tourist spend. In Japan, sales declined by 15% against a demanding +59% comparative in the prior-year period, with a strengthening Yen strongly reducing tourist spend, most notably from Chinese clientele, whilst local demand remained positive. Asia Pacific sales were stable overall versus the prior-year period, as a 7% decline in China, Hong Kong and Macau combined was fully compensated by robust growth in almost all other Asian markets. Of note, sales in Australia and South Korea were up double digits.

Growth was consistent across all distribution channels, each up by 6%, led by Jewellery Maisons. Retail sales accounted for 69% of Group sales, with growth across all regions excluding Japan. Wholesale sales growth was driven by solid increases in the Americas, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Onlineretail sales showed robust growth across almost all regions.

The Group's four Jewellery Maisons - Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier - recorded an 11% rise in sales, marking a third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, supported by both jewellery and watch product lines. All regions posted growth, except Japan that faced a very high comparative in the prior-year period. Specialist Watchmakers sales were 7% lower than the prior-year period, largely reflecting declines in sales in China, Hong Kong and Macau combined as well as in Japan, partly offset by double-digit growth in the Americas. The Group's Other business area, which includes Fashion & Accessories Maisons, declined by 1% compared to the prior-year period. Notable highlights included continued solid momentum at Peter Millar and Alaïa, an encouraging performance at Chloé and robust growth at Watchfinder & Co.

The Group's net cash position at 30 June 2025 stood at € 7.4 billion (2024: € 7.3 billion) after accounting for the € 426 million cash-out upon completion of the sale of YNAP to Mytheresa on 23 April 2025.



