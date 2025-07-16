Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Q2 2025 report: Continued strong portfolio and pipeline momentum

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the second quarter 2025

Second Quarter 2025

  • Total revenue increased 13 per cent, 22 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER)1, to SEK 6,175 M (5,442)
  • Haematology revenue increased 27 per cent at CER to SEK 4,570 M (3,866), mainly driven by the launch of Altuvoct of SEK 627 M (4), strong sales of Doptelet of SEK 1,220 M (928) and sales of Aspaveli/Empaveli of SEK 304 M (251), somewhat offset by sales of Vonjo of SEK 302 M (347)
  • Immunology revenue increased 11 per cent at CER to SEK 1,288 M (1,277), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 632 M (522) and Kineret sales of SEK 749 M (745)
  • Revenue from the strategic portfolio1* grew by 65 per cent at CER to SEK 3,384 M (2,224)
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 34 per cent (28), excluding items affecting comparability (IAC)2 of SEK -237 M, mainly relating to restructuring costs following organisational changes primarily in the US operations and the R&D functions. EBITA1 was SEK 1,863 M (1,486), corresponding to a margin of 30 per cent (27). EBIT was SEK 1,010 M (612)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 1.85 (0.66) and EPS after dilution was SEK 1.83 (0.65). Adjusted EPS before dilution was SEK 2.38 (0.72) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 2.36 (0.72)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,448 M (2,329)

Outlook 2025 - Unchanged

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow by a high single-digit percentage at CER
  • The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta,
and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 GMT, and 08:00 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on 16 July 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-q2-2025-report--continued-strong-portfolio-and-pipeline-momentum,c4207473

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4207473/3581580.pdf

Q2 2025 report. Continued strong portfolio and pipeline momentum

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q2-2025-report-continued-strong-portfolio-and-pipeline-momentum-302506524.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
