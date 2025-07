LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc (ICP.L) Wednesday reported assets under management or AUM at the end of the first quarter of $123 billion, 15% up from a year ago, at constant currency.



Fee-earning AUM grew 11% year-on-year to $82 billion.



