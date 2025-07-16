Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced maiden drill program at the Hector Silver Project in Ontario, Canada.

Located in the historic Larder Lake Mining Division, the Hector Property consists of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 2,243 hectares. The 2025 Hector diamond drilling campaign comprised a total of three holes, targeting the historic Teck Block 9 silver zone.

The Block 9 target has previously returned both narrow high-grade silver vein zones (e.g., hole GL7), including assays of 326 grams-per-tonne (g/t) silver (9.5 oz/ton), and broader zones of mineralization such as 36.6 metres averaging 6 g/t silver (hole GL6) (Assessment File 31M05SE0075)1.

The 2025 drilling program was designed to potentially expand historically reported silver zones, guided by a recent geophysical reinterpretation recognizing the significance of north-south and northeast-trending magnetic trends-features that had not been adequately tested by earlier drilling.

All three holes intersected intervals of visible sulphide mineralization, ranging from 2 metres to 84 metres in core length, within predominantly intermediate volcanic and volcaniclastic host rocks intruded by narrow Nipissing diabase dykes. Mineralization varied from trace disseminated pyrite in host rocks and quartz veins to more intense mineralized zones containing centimetre-scale pyrite veins, chalcopyrite clots, malachite, and 10-30 cm-wide quartz veins locally.

A total of 268 samples (including QAQC) has been submitted to ALS Geochemistry Laboratory in Sudbury, Ontario. Assay results are expected within 4-8 weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc., stated:

"This is an exciting start to our maiden silver drill program in one of Canada's well-known silver districts. We are eagerly awaiting assay results and remain focused on building the company's assets to maximize shareholder value. With just over 30 million shares outstanding, and silver prices at 13 year highs, any positive assay results could have an outsized impact given Makenita's current small market cap."

Situated in a proven mining district with a rich legacy of silver and cobalt production, the Hector Project is positioned as a core strategic asset for Makenita as it continues to advance its exploration portfolio.

Qualified Person:

Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

1The true width of mineralization is not known.

