

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth moderated in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Average gross earnings climbed 7.8 percent annually in May, slower than the 9.8 percent growth in April.



The average gross earnings were HUF 702,798 in May compared to HUF 708,280 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 7.7 percent, and real earnings were 3.2 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 562,300, and median net earnings were HUF 391,200, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 7.9 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News