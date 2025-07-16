

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to more than a 1-year low of 173.24 against the euro and a 1-week low of 199.74 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.69 and 199.26, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 149.18 and nearly a 6-month low of 108.74 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 148.78 and 108.47, respectively.



The yen edged down to 186.03 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 185.63.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the loonie and 187.00 against the franc.



