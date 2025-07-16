

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride PLC (MCB.L), a provider of private label household and personal care products, said on Wednesday that it expects annual adjusted operating income in line with expectations.



For the 12-month period to June 30, the Group anticipates revenue to improve by 0.7% from last year on a constant currency basis.



Total annual volumes were up 4.3% with private label volumes up 1.4% and contract manufacturing volumes up 48.9%, driven by the full-year impacts of significant new long-term contracts.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News