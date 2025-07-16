

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the fifth straight month in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 0.7 percent yearly in June, following a 0.8 percent decrease in May. Prices were expected to fall 0.5 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 5.4 percent, while those of durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.7 percent each compared to last year. Prices for capital goods also showed an increase of 1.7 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices also dropped 0.2 percent in June, while prices were expected to remain flat.



