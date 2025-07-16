Anzeige
16.07.2025
BioArctic: The drug discovery research for lecanemab awarded the 9th Bioindustry Award by the Japan Bioindustry Association

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that the drug discovery research for lecanemab (product name Leqembi®), an antibody indicated for early Alzheimer's disease which was co-developed by Eisai and BioArctic, has received the 9th Bioindustry Award from the Japan Bioindustry Association (JBA).

Professor Lars Lannfelt founded BioArctic together with Pär Gellerfors in 2003 to develop an antibody treatment based on Lannfelt's groundbreaking discoveries of the role of amyloid-beta protein in Alzheimer's disease. These discoveries are the basis for lecanemab, an antibody treatment developed in collaboration with the Japanese company Eisai. By binding to specific forms of amyloid-beta, which causes Alzheimer's disease, lecanemab helps to clear amyloid-beta from the brain, thereby altering the course of the disease.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. BioArctic has the right to commercialize Leqembi in the Nordic region together with Eisai and the two companies are preparing for a joint commercialization in the region.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on July 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/the-drug-discovery-research-for-lecanemab-awarded-the-9th-bioindustry-award-by-the-japan-bioindustry,c4207689

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4207689/3581997.pdf

The drug discovery research for lecanemab awarded the 9th Bioindustry Award by the Japan Bioindustry Association

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-drug-discovery-research-for-lecanemab-awarded-the-9th-bioindustry-award-by-the-japan-bioindustry-association-302506575.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
