

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased slightly as initially estimated in June, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May, in line with the flash data published on January 30.



The price growth in unprocessed food accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.5 percent. Similarly, inflation based on transport services rose to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in regulated energy products eased from 29.3 percent to 22.7 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation increased to 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a faster pace of 1.8 percent annually in June versus 1.7 percent in May. The flash estimate was a stable increase of 1.7 percent. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent, confirming the initial estimate.



