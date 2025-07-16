Anzeige
WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group accelerates within smart lighting through the acquisition of Capelon

Fagerhult Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Capelon, a Swedish technology company and the market leader in smart outdoor lighting in Sweden.

With over 20 years of experience in powerline communication and more than a decade of specialization in smart street lighting, the company combines strong technical innovation with a solid market presence and close customer relationships.

Through Capelon's expertise in smart street lighting and their open, scalable IoT platform, Fagerhult Group can offer solutions that support energy-efficient and connected cities. At the same time, cities gain the flexibility to connect other smart services through the same network. The acquisition strengthens Fagerhult Group's ability to drive innovation and sustainability within the lighting industry and aligns with the Group's ambition that every luminaire sold in 2030 will be equipped with technology that enables connectivity and smart decision-making.

Johan Lembre, CTO Fagerhult Group, comments:

"I'm very pleased to welcome Capelon as part of our smart lighting initiative. We look forward to building on their innovation capabilities and open system across the Nordics and the rest of Europe. More and more cities and municipalities are working to reduce electricity consumption and reach ambitious sustainability targets. In that effort, Capelon, in partnership with Fagerhult Group, is a strong and reliable partner."

Habo, 16 July 2025

For more information, please contact:

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson
CEO
Mobile: +46 722 23 76 02
Email: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

About us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 14 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure. All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
