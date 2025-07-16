Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342
Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörn Interim Report Q2, 2025

Period April - June

  • Order intake decreased by 1 percent to MSEK 205 (208)
  • Net sales in SEK decreased by 10 percent to MSEK 237 (262)
  • Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 259, representing an underlying organic decrease of 1 percent
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 16.0 (25.6)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 14.2 (24.8)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 10.8 (18.7)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.95 (1.64)

Period January - June

  • Order intake increased by 7 percent to MSEK 471 (441)
  • Net sales in SEK decreased by 2 percent to MSEK 496 (504)
  • Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 519, representing an underlying organic increase of 3 percent
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 39.0 (48.1)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 35.1 (46.0)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 26.6 (35.4)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.33 (3.11)

A presentation will be held today 16/7 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:
Krister Magnusson, CEO
Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 16th July 2025


General about Nilörn Group
Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se


