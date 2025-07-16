Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus acquires ten assets in three countries in four separate transactions for an underlying property value of approx. EUR 36.5 million

The first transaction in Sweden concerns the acquisition of a Willys Hemma store in central Enköping for an underlying property value of EUR 2.9 million. The property has a lettable area of 2,100 sqm and has daily-goods chain Axfood as anchor tenant. The weighted average lease length is 6.9 years. The transaction was signed and closed on July 9, 2025. The property was acquired through a share deal paid in cash and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value of approx. 50% by a local bank. Market standard deductions were made for deferred tax.

The second acquisition in Sweden involves the acquisition of a Willys store in Ludvika for an underlying property value of EUR 9.7 million. The property has a lettable area of 4,400 sqm and has daily-goods chain Axfood as anchor tenant. Other tenants include for example a pharmacy, and the weighted average lease length is 7.5 years. The acquisition was signed on July 11, 2025 and is expected to be closed in September 2025. The property was acquired from Roccia Fastigheter through a share deal and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value of approx. 50% by a local bank. Market standard deductions were made for deferred tax.

In Denmark, Cibus has signed the acquisition of a portfolio of seven properties for an underlying property value of EUR 22.3 million. Six of the properties are located on Zealand and one on Jutland, and they have a total lettable area of 9,100 sqm. The properties are fully leased to daily-goods chains Salling Group (three stores), Coop Denmark (three stores) and Rema 1000 (one store), and the weighted average lease length is 7.5 years. The transaction was signed on July 11, 2025 and is expected to be closed in September 2025. The properties were acquired from a group of private investors through a share deal and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value of approx. 50% by a local bank. Market standard deductions were made for deferred tax.

In Belgium, Cibus has signed the acquisition of a Proxy Delhaize grocery store in Meerhout, the Province of Antwerp for an underlying property value of EUR 1.6 million. The store has a lettable area of 1,300 sqm and is fully leased to Ahold Delhaize with nine years remaining of the lease term. The acquisition was signed on July 15, 2025 and is expected to be closed in September 2025. The property was acquired from a private investor through an asset deal and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value of approx. 50% by a local bank.

"Cibus continues its expansion with the 'Converting Food into Yield" strategy. During July, we have now published six acquisitions of 16 properties in four countries for EUR 98 million in total. We continue to execute on our pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities and are actively evaluating new markets in Mainland Europe" says Christian Fredrixon, CEO Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

16 July 2025

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.