Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Q2 2025 Interim Report Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

April - June 2025 (compared with April - June 2024)

Rental income amounted to EUR 41.3 million (30.5).

Net operating income totalled EUR 39.1 million (30.5).

Profit from property management was EUR 19.5 million (10.3). Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, amounted to EUR 20.0 million.

Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 13.7 million (2.2), corresponding to EUR 0.17 (0.03) per share.

Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR 2.7 million (-8.4) on properties and by EUR -6.7 million (-0.3) on interest rate derivatives.

January - June 2025 (compared with January - June 2024)

Rental income amounted to EUR 80.4 million (61.0).

Net operating income totalled EUR 75.7 million (58.6).

Profit from property management was EUR 57.5 million (22.6). Profit from property management includes a non-recurring income item of EUR 20.5 million regarding negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates, as well as non-recurring costs and currency effects of EUR -1.3 million. Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, amounted to EUR 38.3 million.

Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 44.7 million (-1.8), corresponding to EUR 0.58 (-0.05) per share.

Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -4.6 million (-30.7) on properties and by EUR -8.0 million (3.6) on interest rate derivatives.

EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,054.4 million (675.9) corresponding to EUR 12.8 (11.8) per share.

"An active quarter with steadily increasing earnings, a focus on increasing and fine-tuning the portfolio, reduced financing costs and a new share issue to be able to act on business opportunities."

- Christian Fredrixon, CEO

Key figure¹

In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated Q2

2025 Q2

2024 Jan-jun

2025 Jan-jun

2024 Rental income 41.3 30.5 80.4 61.0 Net operating income 39.1 30.5 75.7 58.6 Profit from property management 19.5 10.3 57.5 22.6 Unrealised changes in property values 2.7 -8.4 -4.6 -30.7 Earnings after tax 13.7 2.2 44.7 -1.8 Market value of investment properties 2,427 1,768 2,427 1,768 EPRA NRV/share, EUR 12.8 11.8 12.8 11.8 Number of properties with solar panels 73 48 73 48 Net operating income, current earnings capacity 156.3 114.7 156.3 114.7 Net debt LTV ratio, % 55.0 58.9 55.0 58.9 Debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple 11.1 9.8 11.1 9.8 Run rate debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple 9.4 9.8 9.4 9.8 Interest coverage ratio, multiple 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.2

1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.

17 July 2025

For further information, please contact

Christian Fredrixon, CEO

christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusnordic.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Lidl and Dagrofa.

This information is information that Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 17 July 2025.