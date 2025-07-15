Ikena Oncology, Inc.: Ikena Oncology Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger with Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Combined Company to Trade on Nasdaq Under Ticker "IMA"

Ikena Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Stock Split of Ikena Common Stock

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) ("Ikena") today announced the results of the annual meeting of its stockholders held on July 15, 2025. At the annual meeting, Ikena's stockholders voted in favor of all proposals, including a proposal approving the previously announced merger with Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene").

The merger proposal allows for the issuance of shares of Ikena's common stock both to the shareholders of Inmagene and to the investors of the financing concurrent to the merger. Following the closing of the merger, the combined company plans to change its name from Ikena Oncology, Inc. to ImageneBio, Inc. and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "IMA."

In addition, the shareholders approved a proposal for a reverse stock split, giving Ikena's board of directors the authority to select a ratio for the split ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-15. Ikena today announced that it will effect a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of Ikena common stock that is expected to be effective around the end of July, prior to the closing of the merger. The combined company's common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis around the end of July. The reverse stock split effects all issued and outstanding shares of Ikena common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of issued and outstanding Ikena common stock from approximately 48.2 million to approximately 4 million. The new CUSIP number for the combined company's common stock following the merger and the reverse stock split is 45175G 207.

Ikena's transfer agent, Computershare, is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions. The closing of the merger and the concurrent financing are anticipated to take place around the end of July.

About Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory ("I&I") diseases. The company's lead asset IMG-007, a nondepleting anti-OX40 mAb, recently completed Phase 2a clinical trials in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.inmagenebio.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology® has historically developed differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance. Ikena aims to utilize its depth of institutional knowledge and breadth of tools to efficiently develop the right drug using the right modality for the right patient. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com.

About IMG-007

IMG-007 is a humanized, subcutaneously administered, non-depleting IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting OX40. It features a silenced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity function and an extended half-life. The OX40-OX40L signaling plays a key role in T cell activation, expansion, and survival, making it an attractive target for the treatment of I&I diseases. In nonclinical studies, IMG-007 demonstrated potent inhibition of OX40-OX40L signaling. Its subcutaneous formulation has shown a half-life of 34.7 days at the anticipated therapeutic dose level, supporting the potential for infrequent and convenient dosing. In Phase 2a trials in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and severe alopecia areata, IMG-007 exhibited sustained clinical and pharmacodynamic activity and was overall well tolerated, with no reported cases of pyrexia or chills. IMG-007 was originally discovered by HUTCHMED.

