

European stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday following three days of losses.



A cautious undertone prevailed due to lingering tariff worries and disappointing earnings updates from the likes of ASML Holding NV and Renault SA.



Investors were also reacting to data that showed British inflation increased unexpectedly in June to reach an 18-month high due to higher transport and food costs.



The consumer price index advanced 3.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.4 percent rise in May. This marked the highest inflation since January 2024.



The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 544.61 after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent.



In corporate news, shares of Kenmare Resources slumped 5 percent. The titanium and zircon miner announced that it is on track to achieve 2025 production and cost guidance.



Chilean miner Antofagasta gained more than 2 percent after copper output rose 11 percent in the first half of 2025.



Stellantis tumbled 3.1 percent. The carmaker scrapped its hydrogen fuel cell technology program and said it would no longer launch a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles this year due to factors such as limited availability of hydrogen-refueling infrastructure.



Luxury group Richemont added 1 percent as Q1 revenue topped estimates.



Chipmaking supplier ASML Holding plummeted 7.6 percent after saying it could no longer guarantee growth in 2026 due to uncertainty from U.S. tariffs.



AstraZeneca fell 1.2 percent after its experimental drug for a rare plasma cell disorder failed in an advanced study.



Renault shares tanked 16 percent. The automaker lowered its 2025 guidance and announced the appointment of a new interim chief executive officer.



