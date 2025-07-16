

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $488 million in awards from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program for 30 projects across the country. The funding will support critical roadway, transit, rail, maritime, and aviation infrastructure improvements to improve safety, reduce congestion, and spur economic growth.



Roads and bridges received 77 percent of the funding from this grant series to reinforce the arteries of the American economy.



$24 million has been allocated to widen an approximately 14-mile segment of US Route 54 from a two-lane roadway to a shared four-lane configuration between Farber and Curryville, Missouri.



10 percent of the grants is being awarded to transit upgrades to deliver safe, reliable, and accessible commuter networks.



$25 million will be used for the Operation & Maintenance Facility in Jefferson County, Alabama, to construct a new operations and maintenance facility for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority's (BJCTA) fixed-route, paratransit, and micro-transit fleet services.



Waterway projects received more than $35 million primarily for port improvements to enhance American maritime dominance. Out of this, $25 million will be spent for improvements to the Bristol Port Facility in Pennsylvania, including the construction of a new 1,100-foot dock, modernization of offloading equipment, dredging of approximately 70,000 cubic yards of material, and integration of upgraded rail systems.



Nearly $3 million will support rail networks to enhance multimodal surface transportation.



The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority received nearly $25 million for core infrastructure upgrades.



The West Virginia Division of Highways will receive roughly $25 million towards expanding trucking parking in Cabell, Monongalia, and Berkeley Counties along I-81, I-64, and I-79.



The Department of Transportation said the BUILD program delivered awards to the most competitive projects out of more than 800 applications requesting more than $10 billion. Funding is evenly distributed between urban and rural communities, with each receiving $244 million in awards.



