Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. ("Northern Fox"), is pleased to announce that it has contracted Dias Geophysical Limited ("Dias") to complete a 3D pole-dipole distributed DCIP survey on its 100% owned Eaglehead porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located approximately 50 kilometers (km) east of Dease Lake in northwestern British Columbia. The planned survey, over approximately 6 sq km, completes the geophysical coverage of that portion of the "mineralize corridor" that hosts four closely spaced, open-ended deposits of porphyry copper mineralization (Figure-1), which formed the basis for the current mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project (see news release dated August 30, 2023).

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The four open-ended zones of porphyry style mineralization included in the current MRE are located along the apex of a partially defined continuous 6km long chargeability anomaly. The locations of the mineralized zones is a function of the historical drilling completed prior to the more current deep penetrating geophysical surveys that resulted in large portions of the updated chargeability anomaly being untested. The strong spatial correlation between the mineralization and the chargeability anomaly provides an opportunity to better define the size of the mineralized envelope and a crude indication as to the porphyry potential of the Eaglehead Project."



Figure-1: Schematic showing the spatial correlation between the zones of porphyry style mineralization and chargeability anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/258936_6a30018a04a63a9f_001full.jpg

The Eaglehead Project

The Eaglehead Project covers an intrusion hosted calc-alkalic polymetallic (Cu-Mo-Au-Ag) porphyry copper system located in the prolific Quesnel Terrain approximately 50km east of Dease Lake, BC. The property covers 15,713ha centered over the Late Triassic-Early Jurassic (195Ma) composite, granodioritic/dioritic Eaglehead batholith. The copper footprint and primary exploration target is an 8km by 3km zone of altered and mineralized rocks located along the southern contact of the Eaglehead batholith referred to as the "mineralized corridor". The mineralized corridor is characterized by four open-ended deposits and two large zones of porphyry style Cu-No-Au-Ag mineralization and associated alteration located along the apex of an open-ended 6km long chargeability anomaly (>15mrads). The strong spatial relationship between copper mineralization and chargeability indicates potential for porphyry style mineralization between the known mineralized zones to continue laterally and down dip along the flanks of the chargeability anomaly (Figure-2). Historical exploration includes 126 diamond drill holes (36,605 meters), preliminary metallurgical testwork, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, soil and stream sediment geochemical surveys and limited prospecting and mapping.

Figure-2: Schematic section showing the spatial correlation between the chargeability anomaly (>15mrads) and mineralized diamond drill holes and potential for mineralization to extend to the south of the current drill holes. (Note: mineralized intervals shown in the above schematic section represent drill core intervals and do not represent true thickness of the mineralization).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/258936_6a30018a04a63a9f_002full.jpg

Survey Objectives

The objectives of the planned 2025 survey are to image the chargeability and resistivity signatures within the survey area to a depth of over 600m and generate an unconstrained 3D inversion model of chargeability and resistivity. As follow-up work to the 2025 survey, Copper Fox plans to incorporate all geophysical data collected within the mineralized corridor into updated chargeability/resistivity models for the Eaglehead Project.

DIAS32 3D-DCIP Survey Plan

The planned geophysical survey area is located to the north of the existing geophysical coverage and overlaps the northern edge of previous geophysical surveys to enable preparation of significantly longer, updated chargeability and resistivity signature profiles based on the previous and current geophysical data. Dias will carry out a rolling distributed array 3D survey in common voltage reference mode in which the DIAS32 receivers are deployed across several survey lines, and current injections are injected within the active array of receivers. The survey comprises of 5 receiver lines and 4 current injection lines. As the current injection progresses across the survey area, the receivers are 'rolled' along by picking up receivers on the trailing portion of the survey area and placing them in the leading portion to maintain a consistent array relative to the current injection line.

Survey Specifications

The DIAS32 system is a leading technology in IP and resistivity surveying. The system is a distributed array system, comprising single-channel receivers, each equipped with battery, time series data recording, cable-free mesh networking, and GPS. The DIAS32 receivers are augmented by a robust HSE management system which includes a new lightning shunt technology and its new GS5000 transmitter, which provides the best power to weight performance. The survey will be completed using 600m line spacing, 250m receiver spacing and 500m injection spacing.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox, and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: a geophysical survey; updated chargeability and resistivity models; defining the potential size of the mineralized envelope; an indication on the porphyry potential of the Eaglehead project and the mineralized corridor.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: that the geological, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the geophysical survey may not be completed as planned or at all; the updated chargeability and resistivity models may not be completed as planned or at all; the results of the geophysical survey may not be representative of mineralization; the survey may not define the potential size of the mineralized envelope; the mineralization may not be an indication on the porphyry potential of the Eaglehead Project; the mineralized corridor may not host additional porphyry copper style mineralization; fluctuations in copper prices, demand, commodity prices, and currency exchange rates; conditions in the financial markets; the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258936

SOURCE: Copper Fox Metals Inc.