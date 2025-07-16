Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
Huawei Launches Global Education and Healthcare Partner Alliance to Unleash Value in Industry Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held the 2025 Global Education and Healthcare Partner China Convention. Over 300 partner guests from 40 countries attended. At the event, Huawei launched the Global Education and Healthcare Partner Alliance (GEHPA). This initiative aims to strengthen communication with industry partners, leverage mutual strengths, achieve win-win cooperation, and ultimately build a high-quality, sustainable industry ecosystem. Members of the alliance can jointly undertake technical research and develop innovative solutions to power the digital transformation of education and healthcare worldwide.



Education and healthcare are greatly impacted by the rapid development of AI technologies and applications. Ernest Zhang, President of Partner Development and Commercial & Distribution Business Dept in Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, stated that Huawei is committed to fully supporting its partners with enhanced capabilities, collaborative innovation, and a superior partnership experience. The goal is to ensure that more partners thrive through the cooperation, jointly serve the hundreds of thousands of education and healthcare customers worldwide, and build a more beautiful future for these industries in the age of AI.

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Global Public Sector BU, stated out that the education and healthcare sectors are at the forefront of the global digital and intelligent transformation. Huawei is eager to work with partners to build a friendly, win-win, and sustainable global partner ecosystem. They will do this by creating joint solutions, nurturing industry ecosystems, setting benchmarks, and innovating cooperation models.

Peter Zhou, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Data Storage Product Line, stated that the healthcare industry's vast accumulation of high-quality data is key to leading AI implementation in the sector. He then proposed four initiatives: promoting standardized healthcare data and management, building shared intelligent diagnostic and treatment data infrastructure across departments and multiple hospital campuses, facilitating the tool-based and standardized development of data and model engineering, and accelerating the creation and adoption of sound AI diagnostic and treatment business models to foster a positive cycle.

Moving forward, Huawei plans to strengthen global collaborations, consistently innovating and applying new technologies in education and healthcare to address changing market needs. At the same time, Huawei will also commit to driving the high-quality development of the GEHPA, contributing to the sustainable growth of global education and healthcare.

