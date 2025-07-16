DP World Partners with Watershed to Scale Sustainability Reporting and Low-Carbon Logistics Across Europe

LONDON, July 16, 2025, a global leader in logistics management, is accelerating its climate strategy with enterprise sustainability platform Watershed .

DP World operates in over 75 countries, each with different systems, expectations, and sustainability maturity. With fragmented data, mounting regulatory pressure from frameworks like the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and rising customer demand for transparency, the company needed a centralised way to understand and report emissions in Europe. To help meet these challenges, DP World selected Watershed, citing its speed of deployment, cost-effectiveness, and ability to scale without additional consulting services.

"Previously, DP World relied on internal data collection methods that did not meet sustainability requirements for detailed analytical data or evolving national and regional disclosure standards," said Nicholas Mazzei, VP Sustainability Europe at DP World. "Watershed came in as the best partner to help us attain our sustainability goals while allowing us to be flexible and cost-efficient. Regardless of whether disclosure is a legal requirement, understanding our data helps us better understand our business."

Connecting sustainability and finance

DP World's sustainability and finance teams in Europe are working hand-in-hand to embed sustainability data into broader business performance metrics. This cross-functional collaboration is essential to long-term business success.

"We have to align sustainability decisions as much as we can with business decisions, and the challenge for business is to find ways of making them align," said DP World Europe Chief Financial Officer John Woollacott. "All kinds of stakeholders-clients and suppliers, employees and would-be employees on top of regulators-do want to know where a company stands and having a way of keeping score is important. But it is critical that reporting doesn't get over complicated and focuses on a small number of the most important KPIs."

Watershed enables automated data collection and analysis at both site and country levels, giving DP World the ability to deliver accurate, timely emissions data to customers and regulators. With Watershed, DP World will be able to calculate customer-level emissions, enabling the finance and sustainability teams to collaborate on real-world decision-making-for example, giving both teams the data to weigh the carbon impact and cost trade-offs of shifting a freight flow from road to barge. This will allow DP World to respond rapidly to client sustainability data requests, while giving the finance team full transparency to assess ROI and operational value.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise sustainability platform. Companies like FedEx, General Motors, Visa, and Spotify use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonisation. Watershed's measurement methodology is based on science-based targets to enable measurements with materials-specific emissions factors. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

Contact:

Amelia Penniman

amelia@watershed.com