

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 1-week high of 199.74 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.0749 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 199.08 and 1.0728, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the pound edged up to 1.3417 and 0.8663 from early lows of 1.3383 and 0.8682, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 201.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc, 1.35 against the greenback and 0.84 against the euro.



