

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $152.48 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $139.55 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $445.76 million from $414.49 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.48 Mln. vs. $139.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $445.76 Mln vs. $414.49 Mln last year.



