

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $679 million, up 8% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $4.24 compared to $3.73. Net operating earnings per common share was $4.28 compared to $3.79. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income - taxable-equivalent - was $1.72 billion compared to $1.73 billion, prior year. Noninterest income increased to $683 million from $584 million. Revenues were $2.40 billion compared to $2.30 billion, last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News