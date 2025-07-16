Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production and cost guidance for the second half of 2025.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna, stated, "Over the past four months, Magna has been executing a plan to unlock the potential of the McCreedy West Mine. We have invested capital into underground equipment and additional development, hired additional people to support a 24-7 operation at the mine, and we are seeing the benefits of this plan materialize. The mine plan for this year is evolving from the plan we inherited with the purchase of McCreedy West, to a plan that is designed, owned and executed by Magna. In Q4 and beyond, we expect to be developing into mining areas that have better grades, while building flexibility and upside into the plan. We expect all-in sustaining costs to decrease in 2026 as we conclude our accelerated capital development program and achieve our optimization goals. I am proud of our team at the mine, and the dedicated executive management team that are helping to build McCreedy West into what we believe will be a long life, cash flow generating copper, nickel and PGE mine."

Highlights (in USD unless otherwise stated):

Quarterly ore sales from the 700 Copper Zone are expected to be between 80,000 and 92,000 tons in the second half of 2025.

Contained copper equivalent grade expected to be between 2.9% to 3.4% in Q3 2025, and 3.8% to 4.4% in Q4 2025.

Cash costs (per copper equivalent pound) expected to be $3.85 to $4.40 in Q3 2025, reducing to $3.11 to $3.66 in Q4 2025.

AISC (per copper equivalent pound) expected to be $4.95 to $5.49 in Q3 2025 and $3.85 to $4.47 in Q4 2025.

Table 1 - Operating Guidance for Q3 & Q4 2025

OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

(Prices are in CAD unless otherwise stated) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 700 Copper Zone Ore Tons Sold 80,000 - 92,000 80,000 - 92,000 Copper Equivalent Grade Contained 2.90% - 3.40% 3.80% - 4.40% Copper Equivalent Payable Pounds (000s) 3,500 - 4,200 4,700 - 5,600 Average Realized Price $5.69 $5.69 Cash Cost Per Copper Equivalent Pound $5.25 - $6.00 $4.25 - $5.00 AISC Per Copper Equivalent Pound $6.75 - $7.50 $5.25 - $6.10 Cost Metrics (USD)1



Cash costs $3.85 - $4.40 $3.11- $3.66 AISC $4.95 - $5.49 $3.85 - $4.47 1CAD/USD exchange rate: 1.365

Copper equivalent payable pounds for the purpose of copper equivalent payable grade, cash cost and AISC were calculated using the following US dollar prices:2025: $4.17/lb Cu, $6.90/lb Ni, $15.85/lb Co, $959.65/oz Pt, $944.65/oz Pd, $3,207.48/oz Au, $32.26 Ag.

McCreedy West Planned Underground Development Activities in 2025

The Company plans to make important investments at the McCreedy West Mine during the second half of 2025, including upgrading the mobile equipment fleet and increasing the amount of capital and operating mine development. In June, a contract mining company was mobilized to site to increase the amount of capital development at McCreedy West for the reminder of the year. Forecasted daily development rates are expected to increase to 28 ft/day in the second half of 2025. Development rates year to date are shown in Table 2.

Table 2 - Development Rates at the McCreedy West Mine in 2025



Month Development (ft/day)

Jan / Feb

(Under Prior Operator) 6

March 6.9

April 14.4

May 16.2

June 17

A contract mining company is not currently planned to be retained for capital development in 2026, at which point sustaining capital costs would be expected to decrease. The total underground development planned for H2 2025 (including operating and capital development) is approximately 5100 feet.

Planned capital development is designed to access the western side of the 700 Copper Zone on multiple levels via ramp. Planned operating development is expected to provide the mine with increased stope development inventory, which is expected to add consistency and flexibility to stope sequencing and other production activities.

COO Jeff Huffman added, "The planned capital development on the western side of the 700 Copper Zone should allow us to exploit the existing known resources as well as facilitate access to areas from which we can launch an exploration program in previously untested western areas of the 700 Copper Zone. As the capital development is now reaching the western extent on the 930 level, the first underground diamond drill will be mobilized in this area in coming weeks. The planned operating development will provide McCreedy West with increased production optionality and flexibility and is expected to support a more robust operating plan moving forward into 2026."





Figure 1 - Crushed Ore Pile from July 7, 2025 at McCreedy West Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258925_54faef8f1457f811_002full.jpg

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

