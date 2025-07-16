Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its 2025 winter drill program at the Cree East Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program comprised five unconformity drill tests, one of which intersected uranium mineralization. A key outcome of the program was the delineation of a 450-metre-long prospective structural corridor within Area B.

Highlights from CRE094:

0.066% U3O₈ over 0.3 m from 578.50 m

0.052% U3O₈ over 0.3 m from 504.90 m

0.044% U3O₈ over 0.3 m from 539.10 m

0.041% U3O₈ over 0.5 m from 527.60 m

The reported intervals are intercept lengths, the true widths are unknown

"The results from our winter drill program continue to validate the potential of the Cree East Project. Intersecting uranium mineralization in one hole and identifying a structural corridor over 450 metres is a significant step forward," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus Uranium. "The presence of pathfinder elements such as copper, nickel, and cobalt alongside uranium strengthens our confidence that we are within a highly prospective mineralized system. These results set the stage for focused follow-up work to target higher-grade zones and advance toward a potential discovery."

2025 Cree East Winter Drill Program

The 2025 Winter Drill Program (the "Program") was designed to build on historical drilling by CanAlaska and its Korean partners (2008-2012), with a specific focus on Area B. The objective was to follow up on previously identified uranium enrichment and enhance the understanding of basement structure (including graphitic conductors and faulting), alteration patterns, and mineralization controls. The Program successfully delineated a graphitic-pelitic conductor unit characterized by structural features indicative of post-Athabasca reactivation, associated hydrothermal alteration, and elevated radioactivity.

In addition to uranium mineralization, the drill program returned elevated concentrations of several other metals, including copper (Cu), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), nickel (Ni), molybdenum (Mo), cobalt (Co), thorium (Th), and vanadium (V). These elements were spatially associated with the uranium-enriched intervals and are considered significant from a geochemical and exploration standpoint.

Elevated levels of these metals-often referred to as pathfinder elements-are commonly associated with the hydrothermal systems that control uranium deposition in the Athabasca Basin. Their co-occurrence with uranium, particularly within structurally complex and altered zones, is a strong indicator of a fertile mineralizing system. For example:

Nickel and cobalt are typically found in reductive, graphitic basement rocks where uranium often precipitates.

Copper and lead may reflect the presence of sulphide-rich hydrothermal fluids capable of transporting uranium.

Thorium and vanadium are frequently associated with alteration halos peripheral to uranium mineralization.

Molybdenum is sensitive to changes in redox conditions, its presence can be indicative of conditions under which uranium mineralization is formed

The presence and distribution of these pathfinder elements strengthen the geological model and provide valuable vectoring tools for identifying and targeting potential zones of higher-grade uranium in future exploration campaigns.





Figure 1: Assay Result Highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/258933_d0258ca9d427abff_001full.jpg

The reported lengths are intercept lengths, true widths are unknown

Sampling and Analytical Protocols

Drill core sampling for the 2025 Winter Program followed CanAlaska's established protocol, which classifies samples as either systematic or spot based on geological context and analytical needs.

Systematic samples are composite in nature and are used to characterize broader geological intervals. These consist of 1-2 cm disks of whole core collected at the start of each row of core in the core box over 9 to 20 metre intervals. The collected core fragments are composited into a single sample for pathfinder element analysis.

are composite in nature and are used to characterize broader geological intervals. These consist of 1-2 cm disks of whole core collected at the start of each row of core in the core box over 9 to 20 metre intervals. The collected core fragments are composited into a single sample for pathfinder element analysis. Spot samples are targeted and collected from discrete geological features requiring higher-resolution geochemical analysis. These comprise 0.25-0.5 metre continuous half-core splits taken from mineralized intervals or zones of interest.

All core samples were securely transported to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for preparation and analysis. The SRC, an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada accredited facility, conducted multi-element geochemical analysis using:

ICP-MS and ICP-OES (total digestion: HF:HNO3:HClO4 partial digestion: HNO3:HCl),

and (total digestion: HF:HNO3:HClO4 partial digestion: HNO3:HCl), Boron by fusion , and

, and U3O₈ wt% by ICP-OES using higher-grade reference standards.

Sample intervals were selected based on geological logging, scintillometer (CT007-M) readings, and downhole probe results. One half of each split spot sample was retained for reference, with the other sent for analysis. Quality control measures included routine insertion of blanks, standards, and duplicates both by field crews and SRC, in line with best practices for QA/QC. All assay data are subject to independent verification by qualified persons prior to disclosure.

The Company notes that total gamma measurements are derived from CT007-M handheld scintillometer readings and reported in counts per second (cps). These measurements are preliminary and indicate the presence of radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium, and/or potassium, but do not directly quantify uranium content. Values above 100 cps are considered elevated; however, only laboratory assays can confirm uranium concentrations.





Figure 2: Plan View of Drilling in Area B

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/258933_d0258ca9d427abff_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section of CRE094 and CRE095 samples: spot (left) and systematic (right)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/258933_nexus%20figure%203.jpg

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium Corp. is a multi-commodity development company focused on advancing the Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in addition to its precious metals portfolio that includes the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia and a package of gold claims in the Yukon. The Cree East project is one of the largest projects within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan spanning 57,752 hectares (142,708 acres) and has seen over $20 million in exploration to date. The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and VP Exploration of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

-

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "may," "could," "should," "would," or similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the potential of the Cree East Project, anticipated follow-up work, future exploration plans, and the expected geological interpretations of assay results.

Such statements are based on assumptions and factors considered reasonable as of the date they are made, including management's current expectations, exploration plans, geological interpretations, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining necessary permits, changes in exploration or project plans, availability of capital and financing, regulatory developments, adverse weather or logistical challenges, and risks inherent to the mineral exploration industry.

Although Nexus Uranium has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause outcomes not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

All scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and VP Exploration of Nexus Uranium Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

