Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $652,774.

The first tranche consisted of:

$436,005 raised through the issuance of flow-through units at a price of $0.09 per unit, and

$216,769 raised through the issuance of non-flow-through (hard dollar) units at a price of $0.07 per unit.

Each flow-through unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Each hard dollar unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche, finder's fees totaling $35,041.15 were paid and 402,555 broker warrants were issued. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company does not foresee utilizing the previously announced charity flow-through mechanism.

Use of Proceeds and Operational Update

Proceeds from this tranche, including flow-through funds, will be deployed immediately to:

Complete the VTEM airborne geophysical survey and expanded to include the newly expanded claim areas. This modern geophysical program will provide high-resolution electromagnetic and magnetic data to delineate structures, alteration zones, and potentially sulphide associated with some mineralization styles over the property with precision over areas that have historically seen limited systematic exploration despite hosting past production and mineral resources.

Plan for boots-on-the-ground follow-up work, including geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling to validate and prioritize targets generated from the VTEM data.

The Company is pleased to report that Geotech Ltd.'s VTEM airborne survey system has mobilized to site, with survey operations scheduled to commence imminently.

Advantageous Timing

Completion of the VTEM program at this stage, rather than the original intent to complete last fall, has provided Gold Hunter with an advantage. Since late 2024, the Company has successfully consolidated additional mineral tenure, enabling the survey to be expanded to cover the remaining and new project areas and integrate seamlessly with data already collected. This has afforded Gold Hunter a single, consistent dataset across the entire 26,237-hectare district-scale land package, encompassing both known mineralized trends and newly acquired ground. By capturing this information in one cohesive framework, the Company will be positioned to evaluate the Project's full exploration potential with greater confidence and precision.

In the current market environment, where investors increasingly value scale, systematic targeting, and modern data integration, this high resolution survey positions the Company to deliver a strong pipeline of high-priority drill targets supported by full integration of our multi-disciplinary data collected and historical datasets.

Next Steps and Financing Strategy

The Company does not expect to close the full originally announced amount in the near term. Instead, Gold Hunter intends to complete one additional tranche, anticipated by the end of July, which will fund the commencement of an initial drilling campaign targeting the highest-priority anomalies defined by the VTEM survey and fieldwork. The Company is fully permitted to complete the planned geophysical and drilling activities.

Management Commentary

"The arrival of the VTEM system onsite and the closing of this first tranche marks the start of 2025 exploration for Gold Hunter," commented Sean A. Kingsley, President & CEO. "By advancing the survey now, we are completing coverage of our entire consolidated land package, including newly acquired claims. This funding allows us to execute a disciplined exploration strategy, generating meaningful technical catalysts while preserving flexibility and limiting dilution. Once the survey is complete and data interpretation is underway, we plan to mobilize field crews to ground-truth priority anomalies in preparation for drilling. This comprehensive dataset will be an invaluable foundation as we prioritize high-potential targets across a property that already hosts multiple historic resources, a current resource estimate, and a past-producing gold mine, capturing the scale and continuity investors expect in modern exploration."

Qualified Persons and Technical Disclosure

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company leverages a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 40 kilometres of strike length across 26,237 hectares. Positioned along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold belts, the Company is advancing toward a maiden drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing for receiving all required consents and approvals for the Closing, the ability of the Company, the GNS Vendors, and the NC Vendors to close the Transaction, the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to receive all required consents and approvals for the Closing, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, the global financial climate and ongoing international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

