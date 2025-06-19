Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a strategic land package to consolidate and expand its Great Northern Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. This marks a significant milestone in the Company's district-scale strategy, resulting in the first-ever consolidation of this prolific gold belt.

With this transaction, Gold Hunter has nearly doubled the size of the original Great Northern and Viking Projects from 13,775 hectares to 26,237 hectares, acquiring claims from multiple vending partners to secure full control of the district. The expanded land position now spans over 49 kilometres of strike length along the highly prospective Doucers Valley Fault, one of the most compelling geological settings for exploration in the region. Achieving district-scale ownership in such favourable terrain is a rare feat and solidifies Gold Hunter's position as the dominant explorer in the area.

Figure 1. Map showing Gold Hunter's consolidated Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, upon completion of the Transaction. The mineral licenses acquired are highlighted in yellow, which increased the total project area by 3,177 hectares (13.78%) to 26,237 hectares. The additions will enhance structural continuity along the Doucers Valley Fault Zone and bridge gaps near the historic Browning Mine and Thor Deposit.

Further to the Company's news release dated May 27th, 2025, the land package was acquired pursuant to two mineral property purchase agreements dated May 23rd, 2025.

The Company entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Great Northern-Southern Agreement") with Angie Stockley ("Stockley"), Stephen Stockley Agriculture and Fabrication Inc. ("SSAF"), Unity Resources Inc. ("Unity"), Alexander Duffitt and Margaret Duffitt ("Duffitt"), Jeanette Martin ("Martin"), Almar Consultants ("Almar") and Robert John Snook ("Snook" and, together with Stockley, SSAF, Unity, Duffitt, Martin and Almar, the "GNS Vendors"), to purchase a 100% interest (the "GNS Interest") in and to 127 mineral claim blocks (within 13 mineral licenses) located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "GNS Property") from the GNS Vendors and a mineral property purchase agreement (the "North Central Agreement") with Chad Kennedy ("Kennedy"), United Gold Inc. ("United"), SSAF and Kluane Capital FZCO ("Kluane" and, together with Kennedy, United and SSAF, the "NC Vendors"), to purchase a 100% interest (the "NC Interest") in and to 39 mineral claim blocks (within 3 mineral licenses) located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "NC Property") from the NC Vendors.

In consideration for the GNS Interest, the Company paid cash consideration of $25,000 to the GNS Vendors upon signing the Great Northern-Southern Agreement and issued an aggregate of 1,400,000 escrowed common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to the GNS Vendors on June 19th, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). In consideration for the NC Interest, the Company paid cash consideration of $6,000 to SSAF and $6,000 to United upon signing the North Central Agreement and issued 1,000,000 Shares to the NC Vendors on the Closing Date.

In addition to the above, on the Closing Date, the Company granted an aggregate 2% net smelter royalty (the "GNS NSR") over the GNS Interest, with an option to buyback 1% of the GNS NSR for $1,000,000 and granted an aggregate 2% net smelter royalty (the "NC NSR") over the NC Interest, with an option to buyback 1% of the NC NSR for $1,000,000.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Great Northern-Southern Agreement and the North Central Agreement are subject to a voluntary escrow arrangement whereby one-third of the Shares held by each of the GNS Vendors and NC Vendors will be released from escrow every six months following the Closing Date.

Option Agreement with Magna Terra

On May 29, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. ("Magna Terra") pursuant to which it acquired an option (the "Option") to earn a 100% undivided interest in Magna Terra's Great Northern and Viking Projects (the "MT Property"), located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Transaction").

"With the completion of this second anniversary milestone, our conviction in the Great Northern Project has never been stronger," said Sean Kingsley, CEO of Gold Hunter Resources. "It's rare to find a gold asset with this combination of high-grade intercepts, near-surface potential, and district-scale size. By consolidating over 49 kilometres of strike along the Doucers Valley Fault, we now control one of Newfoundland's most compelling exploration corridors. We're proud to have Magna Terra not only as a key partner but as our largest and most aligned shareholder."

Lew Lawrick, CEO of Magna Terra Minerals and Director of Gold Hunter, added: "We've long believed in the value of the Great Northern and Viking Projects. Gold Hunter's team has done what no other operator has-bringing the entire district under one roof. That's a foundational achievement in this type of terrain. With the upcoming drill program-the largest in the project's history-we're excited to demonstrate just how much potential this system holds."

On June 19, 2025, the Company reaffirmed its commitment to the MT Property by completing the second tranche of consideration (the "Second Exercise") under the Option Agreement to maintain the Option in good standing. The second tranche of the Option was comprised of $450,000 in cash and the issuance of 35,211,267 Shares at a deemed price of $0.0781 per Share. The Company also paid $45,000 in cash and issued 3,521,126 Shares at a deemed price of $0.0781 per Share as a finder's fee to Kluane in connection with the Second Exercise.

To exercise the Option in full, the Company is required to pay an additional $675,000 in cash and issue such number of Shares with an aggregate value of $4,250,000 by June 10, 2026 (the "Final Exercise").

All Shares issued to the GNS Vendors, the NC Vendors, Magna Terra and Kluane on the Closing Date are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

2025 Exploration Update

The Company is preparing to launch its inaugural expansive drill program, designed to test multiple high-priority discovery targets across the fully consolidated district. In advance of drilling, Geotech's VTEM airborne electromagnetic survey system is expected to arrive shortly to complete a comprehensive geophysical survey over the entire 26,237-hectare land package. The results will refine drill targeting and enhance the geological understanding of the Doucers Valley Fault corridor.

Qualified Persons and Technical Disclosure

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company leverages data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 49.2 kilometres of strike length across 26,237 hectares. Positioned along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold belts, the Company is advancing toward a maiden drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to the strategic important of the NS Property and GNS Property and the Company's ability to exercise the Option in full.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to receive all required consents and approvals for the next tranche of payments due under the Option Agreement, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, the global financial climate and ongoing international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

