Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement with Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN) to deploy advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology across its district-scale Great Northern Project in Newfoundland.

This engagement allows Gold Hunter to utilize this high-tech exploration tool, naturally progressing from data aggregation to predictive targeting. By integrating the Company's recently completed district-wide VTEM Plus airborne survey with the massive consolidation of historical database, the AI platform is designed to generate high-probability drill targets ahead of the Company's Q1 2026 drilling campaign.

Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter, commented:

"We are constantly seeking technical advantages that reduce discovery costs and accelerate our timeline. Having consolidated over 50 kilometres of structure and aggregated a massive dataset, including nearly 500 diamond drill holes and over 36,000 soil samples, we now have the dense and comprehensive data coverage where machine learning is most appropriate. Windfall's AI will allow our technical team to stress-test targets virtually before mobilizing personnel and equipment. This ensures your capital is deployed on the highest-confidence targets."

Quote from Windfall Geotek

Michel Fontaine, President & CEO of Windfall Geotek, stated:

"The Great Northern Project is the ideal candidate for our AI technology. It offers a rare combination: a district-scale land package with a dense, diverse historical dataset that has never been processed as a single unified model. By fusing Gold Hunter's new airborne survey with their extensive geochemical, geophysical, and drilling databases, we can detect deep-seated distinct patterns, similar to those we've identified for other major discoveries globally. We expect to deliver final target models by early January 2026."

The "Smart Layer": Enhancing the Geological Workflow

The Company views this AI application as a "synthetic intelligence" layer designed to support and augment the geological team's workflow. The technology will focus on:

Audit Historical Data: Re-evaluating 493 historical drill holes to identify subtle mineralization vectors that may have been overlooked in manual reviews.

Validate Magnetic Targets: Cross-referencing new geophysical anomalies against geochemical footprints to filter out false positives.

Optimize Drill Planning: Generating high-probability "heat maps" to guide the Phase 1 drill program, targeting potential new discoveries along the Doucers Valley Fault and its associated splays.

Amendment to Private Placement Warrant Terms

The Company also announces an amendment to the terms of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 11, 2025. The Company has extended the expiry term of the share purchase warrants (for both, the non-flow-through & the flow-through offering) to be issued under the Offering.

The warrants will now be exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, increased from the previously announced 24-month term. All other terms of the Offerings remain unchanged.

Next Steps

Data aggregation is complete, incorporating the Q4 2024 Data Compilation and additional data from further land consolidations in June 2025. Initial target generation from Windfall Geotek is underway, with preliminary results expected shortly. These results will be reviewed by the Company's technical team to then finalize the upcoming drill program.

About the Great Northern Project

The Great Northern Project is a district-scale land package situated in the White Bay area of Newfoundland. The Project is a consolidation of the Company's 100% owned mineral licenses and claims under an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc., whereby Gold Hunter may acquire the remaining 100% interest upon a final payment due in June 2026. This consolidation unites a fractured historic district into a single, cohesive exploration opportunity along the prolific Doucers Valley Fault.

Qualified Person

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutlouglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kutlouglu serves as the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

(signed)

Sean Adam Kingsley

President & CEO

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy, merging modern techniques with historical data to unlock district-scale opportunities. The Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure, is the Company's flagship asset. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, there's been identified 50km+ potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, stakeholder engagement, and creating long-term shareholder value.

