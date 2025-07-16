

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.539 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $3.076 billion, or $1.82 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $16.792 billion from $15.019 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.539 Bln. vs. $3.076 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $16.792 Bln vs. $15.019 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News